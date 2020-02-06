Markets
IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $448 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $611M, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $534M or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.67 billion from $1.68 billion last year.

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $534M. vs. $536M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.

