IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

Below are the earnings highlights for IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE):

Earnings: -$191 million in Q3 vs. $633 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q3 vs. $1.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $733M or $1.31 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.81 billion in Q3 vs. $1.80 billion in the same period last year.

