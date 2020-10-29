Markets
ICE

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $390 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $529 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $569 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $1.93 billion from $1.66 billion last year.

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $569 Mln. vs. $599 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q3): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular