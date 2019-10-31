Markets
IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $529 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $458 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $599 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $1.66 billion from $1.46 billion last year.

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $599 Mln. vs. $491 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.06 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.

