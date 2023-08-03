IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $799 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $555 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $802 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $1.54 billion from $1.60 billion last year.

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $799 Mln. vs. $555 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q2): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.