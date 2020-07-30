IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $523 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $472 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $584 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $1.97 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $584 Mln. vs. $534 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q2): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $575 - $580 Mln

