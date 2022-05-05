IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $657 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $646 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $804 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $2.46 billion from $2.43 billion last year.

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $657 Mln. vs. $646 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.16 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q1): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.43 Bln last year.

