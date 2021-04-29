Markets
ICE

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $646 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $650 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $758 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $2.43 billion from $2.12 billion last year.

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $758 Mln. vs. $695 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.34 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.43 Bln vs. $2.12 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular