IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $650 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $484 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $708 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.2% to $2.12 billion from $1.58 billion last year.

IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $708 Mln. vs. $527 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q1): $2.12 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $565 - $570 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.