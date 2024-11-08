InterContinental upgraded to Add from Reduce at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental (IHG) to Add from Reduce with a price target of 9,700 GBp, up from 7,000 GBp. The company’s outlook has “improved sharply” post the U.S. election, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

