InterContinental price target raised to 8,700 GBp at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Jamie Rollo raised the firm’s price target on InterContinental (IHG) to 8,700 GBp from 8,000 GBp and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
