InterContinental price target raised to 6,500 GBp from 6,300 GBp at Citi

Citi analyst Leo Carrington raised the firm’s price target on InterContinental (IHG) to 6,500 GBp from 6,300 GBp and keeps a Sell rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IHG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.