Intercontinental (ICE), Freddie Mac Join to Enhance Loan Quality

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE recently announced its partnership with Freddie Mac in a bid to improve the loan quality for lenders in the mortgage origination process. This partnership will aid lenders to serve more borrowers along with lowering risk.

This move bodes well for Intercontinental, which aims to strengthen its Mortgage Technology segment. This segment’s revenues accounted for 19% of ICE’s consolidated revenues in 2023. This partnership should benefit from the solutions and automation technologies of both companies’ aiding lenders to underwrite mortgage loans in an effective way.

ICE aims to improve loan quality from origination to delivery in a bid to reduce defects and reduce costs in the mortgage origination process. Moves like this should aid ICE in achieving its 2024 revenue growth target of low to mid-single digits in its Mortgage Technology segment.

ICE aims to streamline the housing finance industry and aid in reducing related repurchases by providing a transparent, accessible and simple path for home ownership. Freddie Mac’s expertise in automation, allowing lenders to use employment and asset data to verify the income, employment and assets of a borrower, bodes well. Income verification issues account for 33% of all purchase transaction defects. Hence, the automation process for confirming and documenting income is likely to produce loans with fewer defects.

This move will complement ICE’s acquisition of Black Knight and help it counter the pain points and inefficacies in the mortgage workflow. ICE expects to continue making investments in its products, further improving the mortgage system and providing improved efficiencies to partners, servicers and lenders.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Intercontinental currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Intercontinental have gained 9.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 7.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

