InterContinental Hotels Updates on Share Capital Structure

December 02, 2024 — 06:04 am EST

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has announced its share capital details, highlighting that the company holds 158,472,399 voting rights and has repurchased ordinary shares as part of its shareholder-approved buyback strategy. This information is crucial for investors monitoring changes in shareholding and voting rights, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:IHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

