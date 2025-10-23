Markets
Intercontinental Hotels Q3 Global RevPAR Edges Up On Growth In EMEAA; On Track To Meet FY25 Outlook

October 23, 2025 — 03:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG, IHG.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter Global RevPAR increased 1.1 percent from last year on a reported basis, and 0.1 percent at constant exchange rates, with growth in EMEAA region. Meanwhile, Americas and Greater China recorded weak RevPAR in the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects to finish 2025 in line with consensus profit and earnings expectations, and in line with its growth algorithm

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, "We are pleased with our performance and the continued growth of our brands to date in 2025, and we remain on track to meet full year consensus profit and earnings expectations. … We remain confident in a strong outcome for the year and further delivery beyond."

In the quarter, Americas' RevPAR dropped 0.9 percent on both reported and CER basis. EMEAA's RevPAR grew 5.7 percent on a reported basis and 2.8 percent at CER, while Greater China RevPAR fell 1.5 percent on a reported basis and 1.8 percent at CER.

In the nine-month period, global RevPAR grew 1.7 percent on a reported basis and 1.4 percent at CER, with growth in all regions, except Greater China.

IHG further said it intends to change the trading currency on the London Stock Exchange to US Dollars from British Pounds.

On the London Stock Exchange, InterContinental Hotels shares were trading at 9,276.00 pence, down 0.64%.

