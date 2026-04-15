InterContinental Hotels Group (XTRA:IC1H) Price Target Decreased by 98.63% to 123.55

The average one-year price target for InterContinental Hotels Group (XTRA:IC1H) has been revised to 123,55 € / share. This is a decrease of 98.63% from the prior estimate of 8.999,20 € dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 89,67 € to a high of 173,31 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.61% from the latest reported closing price of 121,60 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterContinental Hotels Group. This is an decrease of 312 owner(s) or 99.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IC1H is 1.10%, an increase of 219.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.82% to 1,258K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 1,258K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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