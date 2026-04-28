InterContinental Hotels Group (XTRA:IC1H) Price Target Decreased by 98.62% to 1.70

The average one-year price target for InterContinental Hotels Group (XTRA:IC1H) has been revised to 1,70 € / share. This is a decrease of 98.62% from the prior estimate of 123,55 € dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,27 € to a high of 2,36 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.62% from the latest reported closing price of 123,35 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterContinental Hotels Group. This is an decrease of 281 owner(s) or 99.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IC1H is 0.88%, an increase of 143.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.10% to 1,069K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 1,069K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares , representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IC1H by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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