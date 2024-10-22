News & Insights

InterContinental Hotels Group Sees Steady Q3 Growth

October 22, 2024 — 02:14 am EDT

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group reported a 1.5% increase in Q3 RevPAR, driven by robust business and group demand, with notable growth in the EMEAA region. The company opened 17.5k rooms and signed 19.2k rooms, reflecting a strong development pipeline, while also progressing with its $800m share buyback program, returning substantial capital to shareholders. Despite a decline in Greater China, IHG remains on track to meet its full-year expectations.

