InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Depositary Receipt () (IHG) Price Target Increased by 13.50% to 91.71

The average one-year price target for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:IHG) has been revised to 91.71 / share. This is an increase of 13.50% from the prior estimate of 80.80 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.08 to a high of 117.32 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.89% from the latest reported closing price of 111.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 7.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHG is 0.26%, an increase of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.61% to 37,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,786K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,458K shares, representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 25.62% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 2,561K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,304K shares, representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 15.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,273K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 3.36% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,250K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 1,397K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, marketed as IHG Hotels & Resorts, is a British multinational hospitality company headquartered in Denham, Buckinghamshire, England.

