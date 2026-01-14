InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Depositary Receipt (IHG) Price Target Increased by 7,445.89% to 9,685.77

The average one-year price target for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:IHG) has been revised to $9,685.77 / share. This is an increase of 7,445.89% from the prior estimate of $128.36 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7,994.02 to a high of $12,465.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6,936.52% from the latest reported closing price of $137.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHG is 0.10%, an increase of 26.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 14,810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 2,616K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 0.24% over the last quarter.

FIGFX - Fidelity International Growth Fund holds 1,199K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 701K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 502K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 74.31% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 471K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 625.84% over the last quarter.

