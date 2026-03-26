InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG) Price Target Increased by 11.34% to 10,293.49

The average one-year price target for InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG) has been revised to 10,293.49 GBX / share. This is an increase of 11.34% from the prior estimate of 9,244.70 GBX dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,878.00 GBX to a high of 12,616.46 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7,624.94% from the latest reported closing price of 133.25 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterContinental Hotels Group. This is an decrease of 257 owner(s) or 81.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHG is 0.46%, an increase of 35.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.80% to 8,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,705K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 1.76% over the last quarter.

FCPAX - Fidelity Advisor International Capital Appreciation Fund holds 1,700K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing an increase of 28.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 1,258K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FDIVX - Fidelity Diversified International Fund holds 822K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 0.46% over the last quarter.

FOSFX - Fidelity Overseas Fund holds 770K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHG by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.