InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of InterContinental Hotels Group plc (Symbol: IHG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.29, changing hands as low as $65.96 per share. InterContinental Hotels Group plc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IHG's low point in its 52 week range is $58.7438 per share, with $73.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.92.

