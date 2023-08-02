Intercontinental Hotels Group (ICHGF) Price Target Increased by 7.25% to 76.70

The average one-year price target for Intercontinental Hotels Group (OTC:ICHGF) has been revised to 76.70 / share. This is an increase of 7.25% from the prior estimate of 71.52 dated May 10, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.07 to a high of 87.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.82% from the latest reported closing price of 73.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercontinental Hotels Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 56.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICHGF is 0.47%, a decrease of 25.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.48% to 4,598K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 1,872K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHGF by 7.20% over the last quarter.

FIGFX - Fidelity International Growth Fund holds 649K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHGF by 3.10% over the last quarter.

SAMVX - Virtus Ceredex Mid-Cap Value Equity Fund holds 435K shares.

VVPLX - Vulcan Value Partners Fund Investor Class Shares holds 276K shares.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 205K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHGF by 2.75% over the last quarter.

