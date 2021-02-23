Intercontinental Hotels Group FY Operating Profit Before Exceptional Items Declines

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L, IHG) reported a loss before tax of $280 million for the year ended 31 December, 2020, compared to profit of $542 million, prior year. Loss per share, in cents, was 142.9 compared to profit of 209.2. Operating profit before exceptional items declined to $117 million from $816 million. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, declined to 31.3 from 301.6.

Fiscal 2020 total revenue was $2.39 billion, down 48.3 percent from previous year. Underlying revenue decreased by 52.0%. Group comparable RevPAR was down 53% in the full year.

