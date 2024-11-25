InterContinental Hotels Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from £96.20 to £97.06 per share, averaging £96.60. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation, a move which could potentially impact the stock’s value.

