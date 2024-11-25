InterContinental Hotels Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from £96.20 to £97.06 per share, averaging £96.60. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation, a move which could potentially impact the stock’s value.
For further insights into GB:IHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Walmart Retreats from DEI Policies Ahead of Black Friday
- ‘Ignore the Noise,’ Says Colin Sebastian About Alphabet Stock
- ‘Load Up Ahead of Holiday Season,’ Says Youssef Squali on Amazon Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.