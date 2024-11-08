InterContinental Hotels Group Buys Back 10,000 Shares

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has repurchased 10,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with an average price of £90.4266 per share. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to cancel the repurchased shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in circulation is now 158,806,261, excluding those held in treasury.

