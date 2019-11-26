InterContinental Hotels Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IHG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of InterContinental Hotels Group plc (Symbol: IHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.57, changing hands as high as $64.01 per share. InterContinental Hotels Group plc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IHG's low point in its 52 week range is $50.97 per share, with $71.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.95.

