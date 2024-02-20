InterContinental Hotels FY Profit Rises; Revenue Up 18.8%

(RTTNews) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L, IHG) reported that its fiscal year profit before tax increased to $1.01 billion from $540 million, last year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 441.2 compared to 206.0. Adjusted earnings was $635 million, up 24.3% from last year. Adjusted earnings per ordinary share, in cents, was 375.7 compared to 282.3. For the year ended 31 December 2023, total revenue increased to $4.62 billion from $3.89 billion, prior year.

The Board proposed a final dividend of 104.0 cents in respect of 2023, which is growth of 10% on 2022. With the interim dividend of 48.3 cents paid in October 2023, the total dividend for the year would therefore be 152.3 cents, an increase of 10%.

The Group said a new share buyback programme will commence immediately, targeted to return $800 million over the course of 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.