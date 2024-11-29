InterContinental Hotels Executes Share Buyback Strategy

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has repurchased 17,931 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from £97.64 to £98.54. The average price per share was £98.19, and the company plans to cancel these shares, which could impact the company’s stock value and shareholder equity. Following this transaction, the company retains a total of 158,538,209 ordinary shares in issue.

