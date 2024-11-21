InterContinental Hotels Executes Share Buyback Strategy

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has conducted a repurchase of 20,000 shares at an average price of £94.9741 through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange. The move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure, with plans to cancel the acquired shares, leaving a total of 158,692,846 shares in circulation. This buyback could impact investor perceptions and share value in the market.
