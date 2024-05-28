InterContinental Hotels Executes Share Buyback

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has repurchased 39,856 of its own ordinary shares on May 24, 2024, with prices ranging from £78.12 to £79.42, averaging £78.7939 per share, through Goldman Sachs International. This buyback is part of a plan authorized by shareholders and the shares are intended to be cancelled, leaving the company with 162,230,329 ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury-held shares.

For further insights into GB:IHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.