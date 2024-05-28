News & Insights

Stocks

InterContinental Hotels Executes Share Buyback

May 28, 2024 — 02:43 am EDT

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has repurchased 39,856 of its own ordinary shares on May 24, 2024, with prices ranging from £78.12 to £79.42, averaging £78.7939 per share, through Goldman Sachs International. This buyback is part of a plan authorized by shareholders and the shares are intended to be cancelled, leaving the company with 162,230,329 ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury-held shares.

