InterContinental Hotels Conducts Share Buyback

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has bought back 39,703 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from £76.7800 to £78.1200 per share, averaging at £77.6031. The transaction took place on May 30, 2024, through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange, following authorization from the company’s shareholders. These repurchased shares are set to be cancelled, leaving InterContinental Hotels with a revised total of 162,113,808 shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury.

