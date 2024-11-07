News & Insights

InterContinental Hotels Buys Back Shares to Boost Value

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has repurchased 3,182 of its own shares at an average price of £89.6593 per share through Goldman Sachs International. The company intends to cancel these shares, reducing its outstanding share count, which may positively impact shareholder value by increasing earnings per share.

