InterContinental Hotels Buys Back Shares to Boost Value

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has repurchased 3,182 of its own shares at an average price of £89.6593 per share through Goldman Sachs International. The company intends to cancel these shares, reducing its outstanding share count, which may positively impact shareholder value by increasing earnings per share.

For further insights into GB:IHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.