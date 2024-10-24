News & Insights

InterContinental Hotels Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 24, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC recently repurchased 40,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from £85.18 to £87.62 per share, averaging £85.9974. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing effort to manage its share capital effectively, ultimately canceling the repurchased shares to potentially enhance shareholder value. The company now has 159,059,444 ordinary shares in circulation, excluding those held in treasury.

