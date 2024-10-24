InterContinental Hotels Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC recently repurchased 40,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from £85.18 to £87.62 per share, averaging £85.9974. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing effort to manage its share capital effectively, ultimately canceling the repurchased shares to potentially enhance shareholder value. The company now has 159,059,444 ordinary shares in circulation, excluding those held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:IHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.