InterContinental Hotels Announces Share Buyback Program

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has repurchased 3,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of £86.2047 per share. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program, aimed at optimizing its capital structure. The purchased shares are set to be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:IHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.