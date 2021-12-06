Intercontinental Exchange's (ICE) November ADV Increases Y/Y

Intercontinental Exchange ICE reported a solid average daily volume (ADV) for November 2021. The ADV of 6.1 million contracts per day was up 11.3% year over year, driven by higher Commodities and Financials volumes during the 21 trading days in November this year.



Commodities ADV increased 13.6% to 3.8 million due to 15.4% higher Energy ADV and 08% higher Agriculture and Metals ADV.



Financials ADV improved 7.6%, driven by 13.2% higher interest rate volumes of 1.9 million contracts. However, the Equity Indices volumes decreased 17.5%, while the foreign exchange volumes slipped 7.9%.



Intercontinental Exchange develops and offers an array of products along with a broad range of risk management services, including trade execution, market data, and pre-and post-trade processing and clearing services on an integrated platform. The volume growth, due to the compelling portfolio, should continue to drive Trading and Clearing revenues.



Also, Intercontinental is well poised to capitalize on the accelerated digitization taking place in the U.S. residential mortgage industry. ICE has the largest mortgage network in the United States and the integration of Ellie Mae into ICE Mortgage Technology is likely to boost its mortgage business.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 12.9% year to date compared with the industry’s increase of 24.3%. Intercontinental’s product portfolio along with a broad range of risk management services, strategic buyouts and a robust capital position will likely help the stock retain its growth momentum.



Recently, CME Group Inc. CME, Nasdaq NDAQ and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE reported their November ADV.



CME Group’s ADV of 23.1 million contracts per day was up 20% year over year due to higher volumes in four of the six product lines. Interest rate, Energy, Equity index and foreign exchange volumes increased 40%, 15%, 4% and 6%, respectively.



Nasdaq’s U.S. equity options volume increased 24.4% year over year to 301 million contracts, European options and futures volume remained flat year over year at 5.9 million contracts.



Cboe Global’s multiply-listed options ADV of 11.4 million contracts for November was up 24.4% year over year, driven by a solid performance in the Options as well as Futures volumes.



Shares of CME Group, Nasdaq and Cboe Global have gained 23.7%, 20.8% and 38.6% year to date.



