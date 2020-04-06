Intercontinental Exchanges (ICE) March Volume Improves Y/Y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s ICE average daily volume (ADV) in March increased 56% to 9.4 million largely backed by improved Financial ADV, Commodities ADV and Energy ADV. The company reported 38.5% year-over-year increase in Financials volume that rose to 4.4 million contracts per day. There were 22 trading days in March.



Agriculture and Metals ADV of 0.6 million contracts increased 38.6%. Energy volume too increased about 82.2% to 4.4 million contracts per day. Thus, Commodities ADV increased nearly 75.9% to 4.9 million in March.



Interest rate volume increased 32.3% to 3.4 million contracts per day whereas Equity Index volume increased 63.1% to 1 million contracts. Foreign exchange volume was up 55.9% to nearly 0.05 million contracts.



Q1 Volumes



Intercontinental Exchange’s first-quarter futures & options ADV increased 42% year over year to 8 million.



Energy ADV surged 54% year over year to 3.9 million and agriculture & metals ADV increased 31% year over year to 0.6 million.



Interest rate ADV was up 28% year over year to 2.9 million. Equity indices ADV rose 47% year over year.



Shares of Intercontinental Exchange have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. The stock has gained 5.2%, underperforming the industry’s increase of 7%. Nevertheless, the company’s product portfolio, along with a broad range of risk management services, strategic buyouts and a robust capital position will likely help the stock retain its growth momentum.



Intercontinental Exchange currently carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Recently, securities exchanges, namely CME Group Inc. CME and MarketAxess Holdings Ltd. MKTX and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE also posted their respective monthly volumes.



CME Group’s ADV increased 68% year over year in March as volumes increased across all the six product lines. MarketAxess reported trading volume of $916.6 billion for March. It consists of $269.5 billion in credit volume and $647.1 billion in rates volume. Cboe Global reported strong ADV for March 2019. Total ADV of 12 million contracts declined 68% year over year due to strong performance across the business lines — Options, Futures, U.S. Equities and European Equities.



