Intercontinental Exchange Unveils Real-Time Index Publication

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s ICE ICE Data Services has introduced real-time publication of most of its fixed income indices, which are to be administered by ICE Data Indices, LLC (“IDI”).



The indices, which are being published in real time, include ICE BofA US Broad Market Index, ICE BofA US Corporate Index, ICE BofA US High Yield Index, ICE BofA Euro Corporate Index, ICE BofA Euro High Yield Index and ICE BofA MOVE Index.



ICE Data Services has widened its real-time offering to include the fixed income asset class in a bid to meet increasing demand globally. The real-time publication of the indices enhances transparency of the activities across the fixed income markets for the market participants. Thus, enabling more specific trading and risk management.



ICE Data Services was launched by Intercontinental Exchange in June 2016. It provides unique data from global exchanges and fixed-income markets. Through ICE Data Services, the company generates revenues from a range of global financial and commodity markets, including pricing and reference data, exchange data, analytics, feeds, index services, desktops and connectivity solutions.



Its technology uses integrated platforms to capture, store and process information, perform analytics and maintain connectivity solutions and a flexible delivery capability. Together, the platforms enable real-time processing and delivery of information, accelerate new product development and improve production reliability.



In 2019, ICE Data Services launched the cloud-based tick history platform, ICE DataVault to manage and source normalized historical tick data.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The stock has gained 10.4% compared with the industry’s increase of 6.5%.

