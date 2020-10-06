Intercontinental Exchange September ADV Soft, Q3 Volumes Solid

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s ICE average daily volume (ADV) in September decreased 10.7% to 6.1 million, largely attributable to lower Energy, Commodities and Financial ADV. There were 21 trading days in September.



Agriculture and Metals ADV of 0.4 million contracts declined 14.7%. Energy volume too decreased 10.6% to 2.8 million contracts per day. Thus, Commodities ADV decreased 11.2% to 3.3 million in September.



Interest rate volume dropped 12.2% to 2.1 million contracts per day whereas Equity Index volume declined 5% to 0.6 million contracts. Foreign exchange volume decreased 42.8% to nearly 0.05 million contracts.

Q3 Volumes

Intercontinental Exchange’s third-quarter heating oil ADV increased 184% year over year, RBOB gasoline increased 261% year over year.



European natural gas ADV was up 5% year over year. North American natural gas ADV rose 9% year over year.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have outperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has rallied 7.9% against the industry’s decline of 1.2%. The company’s compelling product portfolio, along with a broad range of risk management services, strategic buyouts and a robust capital position will likely help the stock bounce back.

September Volumes of Other Securities Exchanges

Recently, securities exchanges, namely CME Group Inc. CME and MarketAxess Holdings Ltd. MKTX and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE also posted their respective September 2020 volumes.



While MarketAxess reported trading volume of $461.0 billion, consisting of $206.2 billion in credit volume and $254.8 billion in rates volume, Cboe Global posted ADV of 10.4 million contracts, up 26.4% year over year. CME Group reported ADV for September 2020 of 16.9 million contracts per day, down 14% year over year, attributable to lower volumes in four of the six product lines.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.