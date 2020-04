(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) said it expects data revenues for the second quarter of 2020 in a range of $565 million to $570 million.

Intercontinental Exchange also said it expects full-year 2020 capital expenditures in a range of $300 million to $330 million.

