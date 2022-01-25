Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s (NYSE:ICE) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s (NYSE:ICE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23.1x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Intercontinental Exchange as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:ICE Price Based on Past Earnings January 25th 2022

How Is Intercontinental Exchange's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Intercontinental Exchange's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 49% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 20% overall rise in EPS, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 1.1% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's alarming that Intercontinental Exchange's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Intercontinental Exchange's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Having said that, be aware Intercontinental Exchange is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates.

