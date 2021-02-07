Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Just Released Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Investors in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.5% to close at US$114 following the release of its yearly results. Revenues of US$6.0b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$3.77, missing estimates by 2.4%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:ICE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Intercontinental Exchange's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$6.91b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 9.5% to US$4.14. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.79b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.14 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$129, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Intercontinental Exchange, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$142 and the most bearish at US$99.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Intercontinental Exchange's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 14% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.5%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Intercontinental Exchange is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$129, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Intercontinental Exchange going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Intercontinental Exchange that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.