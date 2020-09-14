Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ICE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ICE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98.23, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICE was $98.23, representing a -8.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.99 and a 54.67% increase over the 52 week low of $63.51.

ICE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). ICE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.86. Zacks Investment Research reports ICE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.93%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ICE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ICE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ICE as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BLOK with an increase of 41.56% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of ICE at 4.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.