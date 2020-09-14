Dividends
ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ICE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ICE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98.23, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICE was $98.23, representing a -8.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.99 and a 54.67% increase over the 52 week low of $63.51.

ICE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). ICE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.86. Zacks Investment Research reports ICE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.93%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ICE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ICE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ICE as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)
  • Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
  • SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)
  • Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BLOK with an increase of 41.56% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of ICE at 4.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICE

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    Sep 1, 2020

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular