Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ICE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICE was $115.32, representing a -3.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.02 and a 81.58% increase over the 52 week low of $63.51.

ICE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). ICE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.76. Zacks Investment Research reports ICE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.25%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ICE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ICE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ICE as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (ENTR)

First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 47.88% over the last 100 days. CWS has the highest percent weighting of ICE at 3.92%.

