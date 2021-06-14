Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ICE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $112.67, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICE was $112.67, representing a -7.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.97 and a 25.18% increase over the 52 week low of $90.01.

ICE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.73. Zacks Investment Research reports ICE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.24%, compared to an industry average of 8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ICE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ICE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ICE as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (ICE)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (ICE)

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (ICE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INFL with an increase of 20.65% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of ICE at 4.1%.

