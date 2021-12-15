Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ICE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ICE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $133.81, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICE was $133.81, representing a -4.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.79 and a 23.84% increase over the 52 week low of $108.05.

ICE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). ICE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.41. Zacks Investment Research reports ICE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.49%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ice Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ICE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ICE as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (DBLV)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYF with an increase of 7.83% over the last 100 days. FDLO has the highest percent weighting of ICE at 98%.

