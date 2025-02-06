Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.754 billion, or $4.78 per share. This compares with $2.368 billion, or $4.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $875 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to $11.761 billion from $9.903 billion last year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.754 Bln. vs. $2.368 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.78 vs. $4.19 last year. -Revenue: $11.761 Bln vs. $9.903 Bln last year.

