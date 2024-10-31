News & Insights

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

October 31, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $657 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $541 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $894 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.9% to $3.033 billion from $2.429 billion last year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $657 Mln. vs. $541 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.033 Bln vs. $2.429 Bln last year.

