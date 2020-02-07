Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q4 Earnings Meet, Rise Y/Y
Intercontinental Exchange ICE reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 95 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, the bottom line inched up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
However, the company witnessed lower revenues and higher expenses in the quarter under review.
Performance in Detail
Intercontinental Exchange’s revenues of $1.3 billion dipped 0.8% year over year, mainly due to lower transaction and clearing. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.
Net revenues of Trading and Clearing segment were $626 million, down 5% year over year while Data and Listings revenues were $672 million, up 3% year over year.
Total operating expenses rose 7% year over year to $676 million, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits, technology and communication, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted operating expenses were $570 million in the third quarter, up 3.1% from the year-ago figure.
Adjusted operating income slipped 3.6% year over year to $728 million.
Adjusted operating margin contracted 200 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 56%.
Trading and Clearing's adjusted operating income of $380 million was down 10.6% year over year. Adjusted operating margin contracted 400 bps to 61%.
Data and Listings' adjusted operating income rose 5.5% year over year to $348 million and adjusted operating margin of 52% expanded 100 bps.
Total Futures & Options came in at 5.2 million contracts, down 17% year over year. Revenue per contract of $1.14 increased 14% year over year.
Financial Update
As of Dec 31, 2019, Intercontinental Exchange had cash and cash equivalents of $841 million, up 16.2% from the level as of Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term debt of $5.2 billion was down 19% from the level at 2018 end.
Total equity was $17.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2019, up 0.3% from the level as of Dec 31, 2018.
Operating cash flow was $2.7 billion in 2019, up 5% year over year. Free cash flow was $2.3 billion, up 1.5% year over year.
Share Repurchase and Dividend Update
In 2019, the company bought back shares worth $1.5 billion and paid out dividends amounting to $621 million.
The company also took up a new share repurchase plan of $2.4 billion, effective Jan 1, 2020.
Q1 Guidance
Following fourth-quarter results, the company issued its first-quarter and 2020 outlook.
For the first quarter of 2020, the company expects its data revenues to be $560-$565 million while operating expenses are projected in the range of $570-$580 million.
2020 Guidance
Data revenues are estimated between $2.29 billion and $2.33 billion.
Operating expenses are predicted in the $2.275-$2.325 billion band.
Full-Year Update
For 2019, net revenues were $5.2 billion, up 4% year over year. Adjusted operating expenses for the year were $2.2 billion, up 5.7% year over year.
The company’s adjusted EPS for the period was $3.88, up 8% year over year.
Adjusted operating income for the full year was $3 billion, up 3.6% year over year.
Zacks Rank
Intercontinental Exchange currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
