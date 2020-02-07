Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q4 Earnings Meet, Rise Y/Y

Intercontinental Exchange ICE reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of 95 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, the bottom line inched up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

However, the company witnessed lower revenues and higher expenses in the quarter under review.



Performance in Detail



Intercontinental Exchange’s revenues of $1.3 billion dipped 0.8% year over year, mainly due to lower transaction and clearing. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.



Net revenues of Trading and Clearing segment were $626 million, down 5% year over year while Data and Listings revenues were $672 million, up 3% year over year.



Total operating expenses rose 7% year over year to $676 million, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits, technology and communication, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted operating expenses were $570 million in the third quarter, up 3.1% from the year-ago figure.



Adjusted operating income slipped 3.6% year over year to $728 million.



Adjusted operating margin contracted 200 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 56%.

Trading and Clearing's adjusted operating income of $380 million was down 10.6% year over year. Adjusted operating margin contracted 400 bps to 61%.



Data and Listings' adjusted operating income rose 5.5% year over year to $348 million and adjusted operating margin of 52% expanded 100 bps.



Total Futures & Options came in at 5.2 million contracts, down 17% year over year. Revenue per contract of $1.14 increased 14% year over year.



Financial Update



As of Dec 31, 2019, Intercontinental Exchange had cash and cash equivalents of $841 million, up 16.2% from the level as of Dec 31, 2018.



Long-term debt of $5.2 billion was down 19% from the level at 2018 end.



Total equity was $17.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2019, up 0.3% from the level as of Dec 31, 2018.



Operating cash flow was $2.7 billion in 2019, up 5% year over year. Free cash flow was $2.3 billion, up 1.5% year over year.



Share Repurchase and Dividend Update



In 2019, the company bought back shares worth $1.5 billion and paid out dividends amounting to $621 million.



The company also took up a new share repurchase plan of $2.4 billion, effective Jan 1, 2020.



Q1 Guidance



Following fourth-quarter results, the company issued its first-quarter and 2020 outlook.



For the first quarter of 2020, the company expects its data revenues to be $560-$565 million while operating expenses are projected in the range of $570-$580 million.



2020 Guidance



Data revenues are estimated between $2.29 billion and $2.33 billion.



Operating expenses are predicted in the $2.275-$2.325 billion band.



Full-Year Update



For 2019, net revenues were $5.2 billion, up 4% year over year. Adjusted operating expenses for the year were $2.2 billion, up 5.7% year over year.



The company’s adjusted EPS for the period was $3.88, up 8% year over year.



Adjusted operating income for the full year was $3 billion, up 3.6% year over year.



