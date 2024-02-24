Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Price Target Increased by 6.57% to 155.35

The average one-year price target for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) has been revised to 155.35 / share. This is an increase of 6.57% from the prior estimate of 145.78 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 140.39 to a high of 174.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.27% from the latest reported closing price of 138.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercontinental Exchange. This is an increase of 135 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICE is 0.52%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 589,323K shares. The put/call ratio of ICE is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,760K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,434K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,398K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,147K shares, representing an increase of 25.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 82.66% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 15,948K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,523K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 4.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,753K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,330K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 2.78% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,055K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,263K shares, representing a decrease of 26.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Intercontinental Exchange Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICE Mortgage Technology, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., combines the innovation and expertise of Ellie Mae, Simplifile and MERS to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. Ellie Mae, as part of ICE Mortgage Technology, is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency.

